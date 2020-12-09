Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (ETR:BAYN) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (ETR:BAYN) dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €47.12 ($55.44) and last traded at €47.17 ($55.49). Approximately 2,993,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €47.78 ($56.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.94.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.