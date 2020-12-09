BCE Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 10,759 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,174% compared to the average volume of 204 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BCE opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. BCE has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BCE by 49.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,980,000 after buying an additional 2,818,631 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BCE by 22.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,733,000 after buying an additional 1,860,653 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,770,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of BCE by 127.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,601,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 896,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BCE by 64.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,441,000 after purchasing an additional 869,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

