Berenberg Bank Upgrades Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) to “Hold”

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIAOF opened at $0.47 on Monday. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

