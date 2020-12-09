Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) & Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Head to Head Survey

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Berry Petroleum and Mid-Con Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum 0 4 1 0 2.20 Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berry Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 32.82%. Given Berry Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berry Petroleum is more favorable than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Petroleum and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum -35.49% 8.20% 4.51% Mid-Con Energy Partners -37.26% -10.59% -3.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berry Petroleum and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum $559.41 million 0.56 $43.54 million $1.35 2.88 Mid-Con Energy Partners $55.50 million 0.76 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Berry Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Berry Petroleum has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berry Petroleum beats Mid-Con Energy Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops oil & natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on enhanced oil recovery. Its core areas of operation are located in Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. Mid-Con Energy Partners was founded by Charles R. Olmstead, S. Craig George & Jeffrey R. Olmstead in July 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

