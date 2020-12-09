BidaskClub Upgrades Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Silgan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Silgan from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.44.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Silgan by 1,064.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 16.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

