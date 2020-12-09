Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Short Interest Update

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTCY opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. Biotricity has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.21.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

