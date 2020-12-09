BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BB shares. TD Securities upped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Cook sold 9,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $41,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 827,273 shares of company stock worth $3,853,961. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

BB opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

