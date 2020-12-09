BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,639,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Gossamer Bio worth $57,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 27.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 27,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 38.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 133.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 99,005 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,894,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,629,000 after acquiring an additional 377,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $731.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOSS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $31.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 3,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 96,520 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 102,020 shares of company stock worth $1,053,802. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

