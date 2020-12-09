BlackRock Inc. Invests $50.84 Million in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 610,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,839,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.90% of BigCommerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In other news, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 981,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $64,568,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $59,988,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.