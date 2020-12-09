BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,888,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,501 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.92% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $56,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSII. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $532.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.