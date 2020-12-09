BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,892,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.46% of Gildan Activewear worth $56,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 224.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,062 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 241.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 847,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 41.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

NYSE:GIL opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $30.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

