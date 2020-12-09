BlackRock Inc. Sells 269,738 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,073,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 269,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Vericel worth $56,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at about $22,252,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vericel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 44.6% in the second quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 1,082,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 333,900 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 34.7% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 636,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 163,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vericel by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 598,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2,567.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VCEL. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Vericel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

