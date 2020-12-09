Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) and GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Head to Head Survey

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) and GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTX has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and GTX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories $19.84 million 0.89 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A GTX $1.50 million 0.76 -$590,000.00 N/A N/A

GTX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blonder Tongue Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and GTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories -52.07% -180.97% -54.66% GTX -9.76% N/A -26.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GTX shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.4% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and GTX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A GTX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GTX beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, such as pre-fabricated head ends to accommodate analog TV systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers Android-based IPTV set top boxes; cable modem termination systems and cable modems to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multi-dwelling units, and college campuses; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves TV broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators, including, correctional facilities, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and distributors. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

GTX Company Profile

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), low energy blue tooth (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal. The company's products include GPS SmartSole, a wearable orthotic insole GPS tracking, monitoring, and recovery solution for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, and autism; Take Along Tracker 4G, a miniature tracking and SOS device; Sole Protector for GPS Smartsole; Take Along Friends & the Invisabelt, a GPS cellular tracking and monitoring device for young children and toddlers; GPSS (ground personnel safety system), a real-real time GPS BLE and near field communications (NFC) monitoring system; and VeriTap, an NFC tag and middleware application to monitor logistics and assets in the supply chain. It also develops and owns LOCiMOBILE, a suite of mobile tracking applications that turn smartphones and tablets, such as iPhone, iPad, Google Android, and other GPS enabled handsets into a tracking and location based real-time tracking device, which can be viewed through its tracking portal or on any connected device with Internet access. In addition, the company offers Track My Work Force, which allows employers to track and monitor employees, drivers, sales representatives, and others using their smartphones, tablets, or wireless devices; and other applications. It serves the consumer, enterprise, and military markets. GTX Corp was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

