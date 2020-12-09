Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 86.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

BLMN opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

