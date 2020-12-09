Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Blueprint Medicines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.38.

BPMC stock opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $34,393.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,912. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

