Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Price Target Cut to $0.90

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) had its target price decreased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $1.10 to $0.90 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.78.

BORR opened at $0.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $9.12.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 369,030 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Borr Drilling by 201.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 114,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

