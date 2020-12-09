Brett R. Chouinard Sells 3,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 29th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $132,270.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $136,920.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $127,800.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $119,730.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $123,150.00.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock valued at $175,125,000 after buying an additional 425,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,824 shares of the software’s stock valued at $153,508,000 after acquiring an additional 292,364 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,125 shares of the software’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after acquiring an additional 130,983 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,450,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,723,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

