BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $44.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BridgeBio Pharma traded as high as $53.23 and last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 2915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBIO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 81,057 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $2,985,329.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $105,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,475 in the last three months. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $138,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

