Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) (CVE:BBB) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) (CVE:BBB) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 339,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 389,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.82 million and a PE ratio of -5.17.

About Brixton Metals Co. (BBB.V) (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt minerals. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in British Columbia.

