Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $440.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $423.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.67. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $426.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total value of $28,796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.54, for a total transaction of $735,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,403 shares of company stock worth $151,799,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 130.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 40,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after buying an additional 22,877 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 74.9% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,649,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 81.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

