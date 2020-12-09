Brokerages Expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Perspecta reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE PRSP opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.18. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

