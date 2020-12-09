Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Burberry Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.31. Burberry Group has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $30.91.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.