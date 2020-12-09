Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,124 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 588,850 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

