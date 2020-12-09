Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Calavo Growers worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,258 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 777,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 57.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.65 and a beta of 0.89. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.71.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is 38.08%.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

