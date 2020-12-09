California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,564 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Alector worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alector in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Alector by 690.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 36.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALEC. BidaskClub upgraded Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

ALEC stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

