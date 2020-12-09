California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires New Stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.06% of AlloVir as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $2,736,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). As a group, research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALVR. SVB Leerink began coverage on AlloVir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

