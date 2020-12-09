California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of VBI Vaccines worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 55,042,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,631,000 after buying an additional 9,090,909 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $791.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.