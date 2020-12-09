California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 18,409 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMRX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

