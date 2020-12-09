California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 800 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of DMC Global worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 739,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 489,503 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DMC Global by 10.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 670,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 61,347 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in DMC Global by 99.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 137,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DMC Global by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 109,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DMC Global news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $33,981.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $50,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,464 shares of company stock worth $796,016. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of DMC Global in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $680.49 million, a PE ratio of -118.10, a PEG ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.36. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

