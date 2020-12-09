California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 3,800 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lucas Capital Management bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

