California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,600 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Golar LNG worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 68.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

