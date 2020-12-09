CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) vs. Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Critical Contrast

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $163.40 million 12.22 $46.36 million $1.36 15.33 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $246.26 million 2.25 $70.21 million $1.32 7.60

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CareTrust REIT. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 45.10% 8.74% 5.41% Granite Point Mortgage Trust -18.85% 0.71% 0.15%

Volatility & Risk

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CareTrust REIT and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 2 4 1 2.86 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus price target of $21.71, indicating a potential upside of 4.12%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.3% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. CareTrust REIT pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.