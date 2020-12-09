Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,685 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.08% of Castle Biosciences worth $51,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $999,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CSTL opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -326.69 and a beta of 0.35. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $181,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $1,302,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,825 shares of company stock worth $18,084,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.