Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Trading Up 2%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 1,675 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

About Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

