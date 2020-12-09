Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Holdings Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUN. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Shares of FUN opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.99. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $56.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 119.04%. The business’s revenue was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.