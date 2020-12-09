Centamin plc (CEY.L) (LON:CEY) Insider James Rutherford Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Centamin plc (CEY.L) (LON:CEY) insider James Rutherford purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($156,780.77).

James Rutherford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, James Rutherford purchased 100,000 shares of Centamin plc (CEY.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £152,000 ($198,588.97).

CEY stock opened at GBX 126.65 ($1.65) on Wednesday. Centamin plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.28 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 171.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Centamin plc (CEY.L) to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin plc (CEY.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 181.88 ($2.38).

Centamin plc (CEY.L) Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

