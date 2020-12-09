Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in November

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,200 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPWHF stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. Ceres Power has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

