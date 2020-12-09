Ceres Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEVE) Short Interest Down 12.8% in November

Ceres Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEVE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.0 days.

CEVE opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Ceres Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Get Ceres Ventures alerts:

About Ceres Ventures

Ceres Ventures, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of clean technologies for the remediation of polluted water, soil, and air. Its technologies include BluFlow Nanoparticles, a proprietary system for formulating, producing, and deploying customizable absorbent nanoparticles to specific functionality for contaminant/chemical removal and extraction of valuable elements and compounds from water based solutions; BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology, an automated process to recover water from waste or impure streams; and BluFlow Treatment System a water and wastewater treatment solution, which incorporates the BluFlow Nanoparticles and the BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology to remove target elements, compounds, and pollutants, as well as purify water that may be suitable for reuse.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.