Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,798 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,620,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,188 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.6% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,599,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,536,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,846,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 39.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 535,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 132.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 960,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

