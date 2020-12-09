CIBC Increases Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to $32.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.23% from the company’s previous close.

ACDVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Air Canada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial raised Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.75. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

