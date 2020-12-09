Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Cincinnati Bell worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 1,181.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Bell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

NYSE CBB opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $771.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.