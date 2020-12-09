Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 107,569 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 303.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,569 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834,074 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863,617 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

