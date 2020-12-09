Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CLKA stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Clikia has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79.

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

