Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Up 11.1% in November

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CHEOY opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $43.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.31.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

