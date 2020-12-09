Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) Shares Up 1%

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS)’s stock price shot up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.02 and last traded at $30.10. 6,563 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 500% from the average session volume of 1,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

