Community Health Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,598 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 610% compared to the typical volume of 1,492 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.08. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $6,454,977.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,500,003 shares of company stock valued at $80,423,130 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 72,398 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

