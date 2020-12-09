Comparing BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Coherent shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Coherent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Coherent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -328,192.44% Coherent -33.70% 3.41% 1.81%

Volatility & Risk

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.22, indicating that its share price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherent has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Coherent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 557.43 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Coherent $1.23 billion 2.72 -$414.14 million $1.44 94.97

BioForce Nanosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioForce Nanosciences and Coherent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Coherent 0 5 5 0 2.50

Coherent has a consensus target price of $166.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.76%. Given Coherent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coherent is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Summary

Coherent beats BioForce Nanosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as and through online. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used in markets, including microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

