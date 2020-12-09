Comparing Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) & ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Lattice Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Lattice Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88

Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $35.17, suggesting a potential downside of 20.56%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $680.00 million 1.65 $83.87 million N/A N/A Lattice Semiconductor $404.09 million 14.92 $43.49 million $0.45 98.38

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor.

Volatility & Risk

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 9.91% 11.21% 6.16% Lattice Semiconductor 11.31% 16.60% 8.89%

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, such as port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile devices, set-top-boxes, UHD TVs, home theater systems, PCs, projectors, and monitors; and various software tools, such as Lattice Diamond design software, radiant software, iCEcube2 design software, ispLEVER classic software, neural network compiler, LatticeMico system development tools, PAC-designer, programmer and deployment tools, and ORCAstra, a PC-based graphical user interface. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

