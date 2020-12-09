Conn’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,842 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 777% compared to the typical daily volume of 210 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Conn’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,549,000 after buying an additional 184,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Conn’s by 88.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 441,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 660.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 137.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 239,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conn's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CONN. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Conn’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $338.55 million, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.61.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.