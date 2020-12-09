Contrasting 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get GAN alerts:

This table compares GAN and 21Vianet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $29.97 million 15.12 $1.79 million N/A N/A 21Vianet Group $544.25 million 5.99 -$26.18 million ($0.24) -120.33

GAN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 21Vianet Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and 21Vianet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -24.35% 0.61% 0.46% 21Vianet Group -55.01% -49.02% -15.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GAN and 21Vianet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 0 2 0 3.00 21Vianet Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

GAN currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.03%. 21Vianet Group has a consensus target price of $25.93, suggesting a potential downside of 10.20%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than 21Vianet Group.

Summary

GAN beats 21Vianet Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. It also offer a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc. engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.